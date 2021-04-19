The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

In other The Ensign Group news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $1,425,829.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,728.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $726,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,797 shares of company stock worth $2,530,299 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,740,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 941,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,648,000 after acquiring an additional 325,101 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 588,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after acquiring an additional 316,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,327,000 after acquiring an additional 268,932 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 9,506.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 192,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,037,000 after acquiring an additional 190,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENSG traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.17. 17,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,992. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $98.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.42 and a 200 day moving average of $76.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

