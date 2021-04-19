The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Down 26.0% in March

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EEA. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 154,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 48,628 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in The European Equity Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 224,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

The European Equity Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.15. 4,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,163. The European Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22.

About The European Equity Fund

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

