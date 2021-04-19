The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE GDL remained flat at $$8.94 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,107. The GDL Fund has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $9.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $31,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 227,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,198.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDL. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The GDL Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in The GDL Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 368,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 10,303 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in The GDL Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 232,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 85,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period.

The GDL Fund Company Profile

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

