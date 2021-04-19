The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) a €24.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DRI. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1&1 Drillisch presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.37 ($32.20).

Shares of DRI stock opened at €23.56 ($27.72) on Friday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 52 week low of €17.11 ($20.13) and a 52 week high of €27.03 ($31.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €24.55 and its 200-day moving average is €21.32.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access and 5G segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and wireless services. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

