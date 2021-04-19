The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amcor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Amcor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.49.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.43.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,949,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,166 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 13,408,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,823,000 after acquiring an additional 400,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Amcor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,369,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,591,000 after acquiring an additional 254,912 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,471,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,478,000 after acquiring an additional 561,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Amcor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,767,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,186,000 after acquiring an additional 510,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

