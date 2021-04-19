The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

INVZ stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.78. Innoviz Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVZ. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,594,000. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,799,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $807,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizPro, a solid state LiDAR that offers performance and value for automotive and other applications. It also manufactures InnovizOne, an automotive- grade LiDAR sensor that provides 3D sensing for Level 3-Level 5 autonomous driving.

