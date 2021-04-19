The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allmerica Financial Corp. is a non-insurance holding company. The Company offers financial products and services in two major areas: Risk Management and Asset Accumulation. Within these broad areas, the Company conducts business principally in three operating segments. These segments are Risk Management, Allmerica Financial Services, and Allmerica Asset Management. In addition to the three operating segments, the Company also has a Corporate segment, which consists primarily of cash, investments, Corporate debt and Capital Securities. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on THG. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.67.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $134.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.42 and its 200-day moving average is $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $80.79 and a 1 year high of $136.97. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

