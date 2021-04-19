The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,333 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 3.1% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $34,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $327.20 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.51 and a 52-week high of $328.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

