The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Position Increased by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 74.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 610 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Strs Ohio grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,307 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 27.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $45.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.62. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 1.27. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $27.49 and a 12-month high of $47.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSXMA. TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.