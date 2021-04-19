The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Short Interest Update

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 152,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 155,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STKS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

STKS stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,239. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $278.97 million, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $44.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.50 million. Research analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STKS. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

