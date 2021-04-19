The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.16 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will post $11.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.62 billion. The Progressive posted sales of $10.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year sales of $46.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.22 billion to $47.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $50.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.59 billion to $54.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Progressive.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James cut The Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

The Progressive stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,734. The Progressive has a 52 week low of $71.25 and a 52 week high of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.10. The stock has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,960,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after buying an additional 2,116,632 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in The Progressive by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after buying an additional 1,411,006 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,510,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Progressive (PGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.