The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 98.75 ($1.29).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Restaurant Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of The Restaurant Group stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 124.60 ($1.63). The company had a trading volume of 1,629,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,191. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 77.62. The Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of GBX 33.76 ($0.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 138 ($1.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of £953.24 million and a P/E ratio of -5.85.

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

