THEKEY Trading 16.3% Lower This Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $16.81 million and approximately $487,276.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010765 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000093 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000724 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

TKY is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

