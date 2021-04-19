Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.19.

NYSE TMO opened at $492.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $456.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $316.36 and a one year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $193.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

