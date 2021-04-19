Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Director James L. Ziemer Sells 2,045 Shares

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of THO traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.28. The company had a trading volume of 351,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.93. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Thor Industries by 436.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Thor Industries by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

