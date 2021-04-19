Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) & Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vivint Smart Home and Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Smart Home 0 2 2 0 2.50 Thunder Bridge Acquisition II 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vivint Smart Home currently has a consensus price target of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 69.90%. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 83.71%. Given Thunder Bridge Acquisition II’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Thunder Bridge Acquisition II is more favorable than Vivint Smart Home.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Thunder Bridge Acquisition II’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Smart Home N/A N/A $4.20 million $0.14 95.64 Thunder Bridge Acquisition II N/A N/A $2.08 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Bridge Acquisition II has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.8% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Thunder Bridge Acquisition II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Smart Home N/A -0.71% 0.32% Thunder Bridge Acquisition II N/A N/A N/A

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers. As of March 31, 2020, its smart home platform had approximately 1.5 million subscribers and managed approximately 20 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About Thunder Bridge Acquisition II

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

