Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Coverage Initiated at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research assumed coverage on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “not rated” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 197.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLSA opened at $2.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $161.83 million, a P/E ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.41. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLSA. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), which is a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody. The company was founded by Gabriele Marco Antonio Cerrone on November 4, 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

