TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for TMX Group in a research report issued on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.53. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMX Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.44 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$219.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$216.84 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on TMX Group from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$148.57.

Shares of X stock opened at C$136.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$129.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$128.70. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$115.25 and a 52 week high of C$144.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.40%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

