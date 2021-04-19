Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the March 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TOELY stock opened at $113.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.34. Tokyo Electron has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $115.94.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

