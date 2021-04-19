Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CEO Sells $603,100.00 in Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $603,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,922,201.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $61.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.98. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 507,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,080,000 after acquiring an additional 52,836 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 166,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 49,798 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,186,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105,723 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOL. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.