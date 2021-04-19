Tony Griffin Sells 25,000 Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) Stock

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) insider Tony Griffin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,852 ($50.33), for a total transaction of £963,000 ($1,258,165.67).

Shares of LON:DPH opened at GBX 3,868 ($50.54) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,444.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,459.95. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2,552 ($33.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,888 ($50.80). The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85. The company has a market capitalization of £4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 93.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 11.11 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,450 ($45.07) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

