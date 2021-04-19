TPG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its holdings in Comcast by 6.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $55.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $252.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.68.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

