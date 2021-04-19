TPG Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $112.56 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.12 and a 12-month high of $113.03. The company has a market cap of $83.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.15.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.