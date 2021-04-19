TPG Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 304 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.49 per share, with a total value of $77,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,381,230.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CCI opened at $180.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.32 and its 200 day moving average is $162.36. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a PE ratio of 112.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

