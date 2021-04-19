TPG Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

ALLY stock opened at $47.71 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average is $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $138,207.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,768.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,725 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.52.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

