TPG Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 971 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AON by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,605,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,354,000 after purchasing an additional 189,358 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,433,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,660,000 after purchasing an additional 81,994 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,248,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,076,000 after purchasing an additional 64,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,242,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.92.

Shares of AON stock opened at $239.12 on Monday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $240.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.54. The firm has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.