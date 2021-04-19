TPG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,916 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the period. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $101.54 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $57.57 and a 1 year high of $112.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.03.

