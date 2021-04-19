Traders Buy High Volume of Manchester United Call Options (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 4,025 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,213% compared to the typical volume of 174 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 37.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Manchester United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manchester United stock traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $17.26. The company had a trading volume of 44,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,683. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03. Manchester United has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.08 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

