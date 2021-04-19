Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Given New $187.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $171.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.93 and a 200-day moving average of $147.55. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $73.73 and a 1-year high of $172.46.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,156,000 after buying an additional 798,631 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $410,327,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,246,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,857,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

