Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $157.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $157.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $171.96 on Monday. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $73.73 and a 52-week high of $172.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,156,000 after buying an additional 798,631 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,327,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,246,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,857,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

