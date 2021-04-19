TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.14.

Several research firms have weighed in on TA. CIBC raised TravelCenters of America to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th.

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.11. The company has a market cap of $386.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.04. TravelCenters of America has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,756,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

