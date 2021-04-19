Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on the stock.

TPK has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,450 ($18.94) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,497.50 ($19.56).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

TPK opened at GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of £4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.39. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 857.40 ($11.20) and a one year high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,561.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,372.75.

In related news, insider Pete Redfern acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, with a total value of £367.74 ($480.45). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, for a total transaction of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 284 shares of company stock worth $416,469.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.