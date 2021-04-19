TREACE MEDICAL CONCEPTS, INC. Plans $150 Million IPO for April 23rd (TMCI)

TREACE MEDICAL CONCEPTS, INC. (TMCI) expects to raise $150 million in an initial public offering on Friday, April 23rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 9,400,000 shares at a price of $15.00-$17.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, TREACE MEDICAL CONCEPTS, INC. generated $57.4 million in revenue and had a net loss of $4.3 million. TREACE MEDICAL CONCEPTS, INC. has a market-cap of $807.4 million.

J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley served as the underwriters for the IPO and SVB Leerink and Stifel were co-managers.

TREACE MEDICAL CONCEPTS, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a commercial-stage orthopaedic medical device company driving a paradigm shift in the surgical treatment of Hallux Valgus (commonly known as bunions). We have pioneered our proprietary Lapiplasty 3D Bunion Correction System – a combination of novel instruments, implants and surgical methods designed to improve the inconsistent clinical outcomes of traditional approaches to bunion surgery. Although bunions are deformities typically caused by an unstable joint in the middle of the foot that leads to a three-dimensional (3D) misalignment in the foot’s anatomical structure, the majority of traditional surgical approaches focus on correcting the deformity from a two-dimensional (2D) perspective and therefore fail to address the root cause of the disorder. To effectively restore the normal anatomy of bunion patients and improve clinical outcomes, we believe addressing the root cause of the bunion is critical and have developed the Lapiplasty System to correct the deformity across all three anatomic dimensions. Our mission is to be the leader in the surgical treatment of bunions by establishing the Lapiplasty System as the standard of care. A bunion is a painful, disfiguring deformity characterized by a deviated position of the great toe, and easily identified visually by the “bump” at its base. Bunions affect approximately 65 million Americans, and generally increase in prevalence and severity over time. Nearly 25% of adults between the ages of 18 and 65, and over 35% of people over the age of 65, have bunions. Approximately 4.4 million patients in the United States seek medical attention for bunions annually; of these patients, an estimated 1.1 million are deemed surgical candidates, which represents a total annual addressable market opportunity of more than $5 billion. “.

TREACE MEDICAL CONCEPTS, INC. was founded in 2014 and has 133 employees. The company is located at 203 Fort Wade Rd., Suite 150 Ponte Vedra, Florida 32081 and can be reached via phone at (904) 373-5940 or on the web at http://www.treace.com/.

