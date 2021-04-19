TriState Capital (TSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%. On average, analysts expect TriState Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TriState Capital stock opened at $23.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $793.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $26.42.

TSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded TriState Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TriState Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

