Truist Financial Corp Acquires 2,980 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of SpartanNash worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPTN. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth about $15,339,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SpartanNash by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,789,000 after purchasing an additional 255,314 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth about $3,437,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SpartanNash by 614.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 175,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 151,154 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in SpartanNash by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 520,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPTN shares. Barclays lowered shares of SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of SPTN opened at $19.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $723.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.73. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

