Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $24.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $25.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

