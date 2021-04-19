Truist Financial Corp Has $892,000 Stock Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,321 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Cryoport worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,923.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $734,938.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,754.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,003. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

CYRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $51.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.91 and a beta of 1.23. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.95. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

