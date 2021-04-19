Truist Financial Corp Has $905,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYZ. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 2,326.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 49,923 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IYZ opened at $33.05 on Monday. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $34.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.40.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

