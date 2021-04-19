Truist Financial Corp Has $909,000 Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 140.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,512,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 570,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 376,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 288.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 369,747 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 743,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,717,000 after purchasing an additional 248,540 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,311,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $4,765,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $55,305.00. Insiders sold 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234 over the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $44.82 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

