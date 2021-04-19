Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,636 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,612,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,416,000 after buying an additional 27,897 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 9,111 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,425,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,745,000 after buying an additional 515,854 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock opened at $100.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.51. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $100.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

