Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,740 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,664,000 after acquiring an additional 28,048 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 290,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after acquiring an additional 22,510 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

SCHN opened at $41.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.87 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.03. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $600.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.10 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 174.42%.

SCHN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN).

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.