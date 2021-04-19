Truist Financial Corp Takes $848,000 Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 2,213.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 55,035 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 1,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 35,492 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in The Middleby by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Middleby by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares during the period.

Get The Middleby alerts:

MIDD stock opened at $169.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $172.95.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MIDD shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The Middleby in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.