Truist Securiti Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ryder System in a research report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ryder System’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on R. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

NYSE R opened at $77.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of R. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 348.8% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

