Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BWX Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the technology company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BWXT. Robert W. Baird cut BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Shares of BWXT opened at $68.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $68.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.37. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,597.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $201,903. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in BWX Technologies by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,444,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,386 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,120,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,829,000 after acquiring an additional 300,839 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,584,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,516,000 after acquiring an additional 172,555 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,338,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,940,000 after buying an additional 96,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

