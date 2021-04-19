Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,112 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 1.0% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.26. 145,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,255,981. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.69, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.89.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

