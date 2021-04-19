Trust Co. of Vermont Has $5.19 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 569,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,337,000 after purchasing an additional 34,006 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $831,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 35.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.43. The company had a trading volume of 51,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,414. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $48.64 and a 12 month high of $93.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.