Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,459 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,096,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 163,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,124,000 after buying an additional 46,635 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 118,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,736,000 after buying an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 55,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Shares of COF stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.50. The stock had a trading volume of 32,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,149. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.07. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $50.84 and a 52-week high of $137.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 68.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

