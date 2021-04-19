Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,533 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.2% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 227,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 56,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 27.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

LOW stock traded down $3.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.84. 95,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,020,313. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.49 and a 52 week high of $208.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

