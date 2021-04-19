TSP Capital Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises about 2.4% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM opened at $134.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.13 and a 1 year high of $135.59.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.58.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.