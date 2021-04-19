TSP Capital Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pfizer by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $162,707,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.